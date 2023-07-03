MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday instructed newly appointed vice ministers to fight cartels with "vested interests" and possible corruption among the country's officials, as well as to make accurate assessments of officials' work performance.

"Fight ruthlessly against cartels with vested interests ... Our government is an anti-cartel government. What topples a democratic society from the outside is totalitarianism and socialism, but what topples it from the inside is corrupt cartels," Yoon was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The South Korean leader also urged the vice ministers to make accurate evaluations of officials' work performance, stressing that personnel evaluations are of great importance to any state or business organization, the report said.

Yoon added that both interior and foreign affairs should be conducted "in the spirit of the liberal democratic Constitution," according to the report.

At the end of June, 11 deputy heads of various South Korean ministries were replaced in a government reshuffle.