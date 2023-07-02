Open Menu

S. Korea's Yoon Says Unification Ministry Should Change North-Related Activities

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday called on the country's Ministry of Unification to change its North-related activities and stop acting like a "support agency" for North Korea, with the department expected to analyze the latest trends in North Korea and tackle human rights issues.

"So far, the unification ministry has operated as if it were a support department for North Korea, and that shouldn't be the case anymore. Now, it's time for the unification ministry to change," South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted Yoon as saying.

The South Korean leader also said that the unification ministry should commit to its duties "in accordance with the constitutional principles that unification must be based on liberal democratic order," as quoted by the news agency.

"The unification ministry will mostly analyze and respond to the latest trends in North Korea and also handle North Korean human rights issues," a senior official from Yoon's office said, as quoted in the reports.

Yoon made an announcement during a meeting with his office after the nomination of Kim Yung-ho as the new unification minister earlier this week, according to the reports.

Seoul and Pyongyang are still de jure in a state of war because the sides did not conclude any peace agreement after the Korean War of 1950-1953. The sides struck an armistice deal, which was signed between the North Korean and Chinese commanders and the United States under the auspices of the United Nations.

