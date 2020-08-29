Anatoly Bibilov, the president of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, has signed a decree dismissing Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev and appointed Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Bekoev as the acting head of the government, the presidential office said, citing the decree

Pukhaev announced his resignation on Friday amid ongoing anti-government protests sparked by the death of Inal Dzhabiev, who has been kept in a temporary detention facility on suspicion of an attempt to kill Interior Minister Igor Naniev.

"To dismiss Eric G. Pukhaev from the post of the head of the government of South Ossetia, in accordance with his statement.

To announce the resignation of the government," the decree says, adding that Bekoev would serve as the acting prime minister until a new cabinet was formed.

Meanwhile, South Ossetia's lawmakers on Saturday voted for the resignation of Prosecutor General Uruzmag Dzhagaev, lawmaker David Sanakoev told Sputnik.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, President Bibilov stated that eight employees of South Ossetia's Interior Ministry were under investigation in the case on Dzhabiev's death.