S Senate Bill Proposes Sanctions Against Foreign Entities Over Energy Ties With Turkey

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A new bipartisan US Senate bill proposes sanctioning foreign entities working with Turkey's energy sector.

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen crafted the bill as a response to Turkey's offensive in northern Syria that started earlier in the day.

"Sanctions any foreign person or entity who supplies goods, services, technology, information, or other support that maintains or supports Turkey's domestic petroleum production and natural gas production for use by its armed forces," the bill revealed on Wednesday.

