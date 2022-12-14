UrduPoint.com

S. Sudan Elections Planned For 2025 Impossible Without Effective Army- Russian Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 AM

S. Sudan Elections Planned for 2025 Impossible Without Effective Army- Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The general elections in South Sudan planned for 2025 will be impossible to hold without the country having effective armed forces, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.

"We are convinced that further progress of the peace process and the successful holding of general elections planned for 2025 will be impossible without effective armed forces," Evstigneeva said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The Russian diplomat said unifying armed forces have been created in the South Sudan but they need international support more than ever.

UN Security Council members have said they remain concerned about the economic crisis and ongoing violence in the South Sudan. The World food Program has stated it is concerned about rising levels of hunger and malnutrition there.

After the 2013-2020 civil war in South Sudan, the country's leaders reached an agreement to extend the mandate of the transitional government by two years despite failing to iron out differences that would enable holding an election.

