UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S7 Airline Says Received Permission To Bring Russians Home From Montenegro

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

S7 Airline Says Received Permission to Bring Russians Home From Montenegro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) S7 airline has received a permission to bring home Russians stranded in Montenegro amid coronavirus-linked travel restrictions, according to the company's representative.

After registering first two coronavirus cases in the country, Montenegro suspended travel by air, train and bus.

"On March 19, S7 flight 3534 to Moscow will fly out from Podgorica airport," the representative of the company said.

Meanwhile, Pobeda airline said it had secured permission for two flights out of Montenegro.

Related Topics

Moscow Company Podgorica March From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

10 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.