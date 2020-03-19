S7 Airline Says Received Permission to Bring Russians Home From Montenegro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) S7 airline has received a permission to bring home Russians stranded in Montenegro amid coronavirus-linked travel restrictions, according to the company's representative.

After registering first two coronavirus cases in the country, Montenegro suspended travel by air, train and bus.

"On March 19, S7 flight 3534 to Moscow will fly out from Podgorica airport," the representative of the company said.

Meanwhile, Pobeda airline said it had secured permission for two flights out of Montenegro.