S7 Airline Suspends Flights Between Russia, Several European States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian airline S7 will suspend flights to and from Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia and Cyprus between March 16 and May 31 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip Europe, the airline's press office said Saturday.

"In accordance with the Transport Ministry's decision, S7 flights from Russia to and from Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia and Cyprus are temporarily suspended between March 16 and May 31," the airline said in a statement.

S7 will only direct flights between Russia and the aforementioned countries to return Russian nationals who are abroad and bring foreign citizens who are currently in Russia to their home countries.