S7 Jet Conducts Russia's First Biofuel Blend-Powered Flight

S7 has become Russia's first air carrier to fly a passenger-less jetliner on Wednesday using sustainable aviation fuel, the country's second largest airline said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) S7 has become Russia's first air carrier to fly a passenger-less jetliner on Wednesday using sustainable aviation fuel, the country's second largest airline said.

"We see it as an opportunity to demonstrate that such flights are real and they are the future of air travel," S7 CEO Tatyana Fileva was quoted as saying in the press statement.

A Sputnik correspondent watched the Airbus А320neo land at Moscow's Domodedovo airport. The plane flew from Toulouse in France where it was fueled with a blend that had 10% of biofuel in it, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 7%.

Only 45 airlines use biofuels, accounting for 0.03% of the global jet fuel consumption. The S7 chief executive said the carrier advocated for registering biofuels for use on passenger flights in Russia and hoped they would be produced locally in the mid-term perspective.

