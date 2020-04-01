SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about COVID 19 before making any plan for Hajj 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The Saudi officials say that they are closely watching the situation and will inform the entire Muslim world about their decision keeping in view the situation coming out of global Coronavirus pandemic.

RIYADH: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia asked Muslims around the world to wait before chalking out plans to attend annual Hall till clarity about Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

Kingdom’s Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Muhammad Salih bin Taher Banten said that they asked the world not to be in hurry with regards to hajj groups as the pandemic caused huge trouble. Therefore, it was important that there should be some clarity about Coronavirus pandemic before any plan for annual Hajj.

“Safety of the public is our priority,” said Dr. Muhammad Salih bin Taher Banten. He said they were also working with the ministry of health for ensuring all the services and care which was important for the pilgrims.

Over 2.5 million pilgrims usually visit the holiest sites of islam in Mecca and Medina each year for the week-long ritual, which was a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim and a major source of income for the kingdom.

Coroanvirus pandemic, however, jolted the entire world and put in doubt the annual pilgrimage this year as more than 799,800 people were infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 38,854 died.

At least 10 people died as Saudi Arabia reported 1,563 cases of coronavirus.

Previously, the Saudi government halted Pakistan government from signing hajj agreement amid fears of Coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi government wrote a letter to Pakistan government and said that it was closely monitoring the situation and information would be shared as soon as they could come to know about the global pandemic and its impact.

Pakistan had earlier conducted balloting for the Haj scheme it had announced for the pilgrims. Under the scheme, around 100,000 pilgrims are picked and allowed to visit Saudi Arabia for performance of annual Hajj. Out of 149,295 applicants, only 86,765 intending pilgrims were selected for Hajj this year.