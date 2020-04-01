UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SA Asks Islamic World To Wait For Clarity About COVID 19 Before Making Any Plan For Hajj 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:46 PM

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about COVID 19 before making any plan for Hajj 2020

The Saudi officials say that they are closely watching the situation and will inform the entire Muslim world about their decision keeping in view the situation coming out of global Coronavirus pandemic.

RIYADH: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia asked Muslims around the world to wait before chalking out plans to attend annual Hall till clarity about Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

Kingdom’s Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Muhammad Salih bin Taher Banten said that they asked the world not to be in hurry with regards to hajj groups as the pandemic caused huge trouble. Therefore, it was important that there should be some clarity about Coronavirus pandemic before any plan for annual Hajj.

“Safety of the public is our priority,” said Dr. Muhammad Salih bin Taher Banten. He said they were also working with the ministry of health for ensuring all the services and care which was important for the pilgrims.

Over 2.5 million pilgrims usually visit the holiest sites of islam in Mecca and Medina each year for the week-long ritual, which was a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim and a major source of income for the kingdom.

Coroanvirus pandemic, however, jolted the entire world and put in doubt the annual pilgrimage this year as more than 799,800 people were infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 38,854 died.

At least 10 people died as Saudi Arabia reported 1,563 cases of coronavirus.

Previously, the Saudi government halted Pakistan government from signing hajj agreement amid fears of Coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi government wrote a letter to Pakistan government and said that it was closely monitoring the situation and information would be shared as soon as they could come to know about the global pandemic and its impact.

Pakistan had earlier conducted balloting for the Haj scheme it had announced for the pilgrims. Under the scheme, around 100,000 pilgrims are picked and allowed to visit Saudi Arabia for performance of annual Hajj. Out of 149,295 applicants, only 86,765 intending pilgrims were selected for Hajj this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hajj Mecca Visit Died Saudi Medina Saudi Arabia Muslim All From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

18 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

23 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on deepening coronavi ..

1 second ago

Fumigation campaign continues in Karachi

2 seconds ago

Hira Mani cares

44 minutes ago

Ukraine Tests Short-Range Missile Despite Coronavi ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.