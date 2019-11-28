UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SA, UAE To Build Oil Refinery Of Wroth $70 Billion In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:53 PM

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billion in India

Kashmiri Peoples in the disputed territory have been facing curfew for last more than 100 days.

Abu Dhabi: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) An oil refinery of $ 70 billion will be established in Maharashtra state of India by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the Arab media claim.

According to the latest reports, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the plan of refinery in India. Initially the cost announced by the UAE was $44 billion which has now reached up to $ 70 billion. The media said that a petrochemicals complex would also be established beside the oil refinery in Maharashtra state of India. The new initiative, the reports revealed, would ensure supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India’s market.

However, the land has yet to be acquired by the investors, they said. It may be mentioned here that a consortium of Saudi Aramco and ADNOC has been running this project.

On other hand, it is more than 100 days to curfew in Occupied Kashmir where the Indian forces arrest innocent people including the women and children and keep them detained in illegal detention centers. The Indian media reported several incidents of rape and abductions in the occupied valley since the special status of the disputed territory was stripped away by the Modi government in August, 2019.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir UAE Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Salman May August Women 2019 Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Anchor’s tongue slips while pronouncing CJP’s ..

44 minutes ago

Oil trader sues Lebanon bank in US court

7 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

54 minutes ago

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

1 hour ago

DC for arrest of village officers

16 minutes ago

Youth killed in road accident

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.