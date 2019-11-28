SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billion in India

(@fidahassanain)

Kashmiri Peoples in the disputed territory have been facing curfew for last more than 100 days.

Abu Dhabi: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) An oil refinery of $ 70 billion will be established in Maharashtra state of India by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the Arab media claim.

According to the latest reports, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the plan of refinery in India. Initially the cost announced by the UAE was $44 billion which has now reached up to $ 70 billion. The media said that a petrochemicals complex would also be established beside the oil refinery in Maharashtra state of India. The new initiative, the reports revealed, would ensure supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India’s market.

However, the land has yet to be acquired by the investors, they said. It may be mentioned here that a consortium of Saudi Aramco and ADNOC has been running this project.

On other hand, it is more than 100 days to curfew in Occupied Kashmir where the Indian forces arrest innocent people including the women and children and keep them detained in illegal detention centers. The Indian media reported several incidents of rape and abductions in the occupied valley since the special status of the disputed territory was stripped away by the Modi government in August, 2019.