SAA finally gets much-needed $638-million bailout

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday announced the release of 10.5 billion rand ($638 million) needed to fund a plan to rescue struggling, state-owned South African Airways.

The cash-strapped flag carrier was placed under a state-approved administration in December following years of mismanagement and rising debt.

In a mini budget statement on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said 10.5 billion rand "is allocated to SAA to implement its business rescue plan".

The bailout is funded through cuts in spending elsewhere in other public entities and conditional grants.

The latest allocation expected to save the limping airline, is in addition to 16.4 billion rand doled out in February this year to settle guaranteed debt and interest.

Administrators axed most domestic and some international routes in February to save cash -- even before coronavirus grounded airlines globally -- as they drafted a massive restructuring plan to create a leaner, competitive airline.