Saakashvili Accuses Georgia's Ruling Party Of Ordering Attack On Him In Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has said that the masked men who attacked him in Athens had been contracted by the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has said that the masked men who attacked him in Athens had been contracted by the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

On Sunday, Saakashvili met with Georgian emigrants in the Greek capital in the run-up to the October 31 parliamentary elections in their home country, which has the United National Movement on the ballot. If victorious, the opposition force wants the former president, who lives in Ukraine, to become prime minister.

"It was a very good meeting, during which several masked men sneaked up on us like thieves and tried to attack us.

Greek special forces used tear gas, and several women in the crowd were hit. I want to ask [Bidzina] Ivanishvili and Kala [Kakha Kaladze, who are the chairman and the secretary general of Georgia's ruling party, respectively]: is there nothing left for you to do? It will not help you," Saakashvili said live on the Mtavari channel.

According to the ex-president, Ivanishvili tried to contract well-known "thieves in law" to attack him, but they refused.

