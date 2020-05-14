UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saakashvili Announces Open Call For Joining His 'Team Of Reformers' In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Saakashvili Announces Open Call for Joining His 'Team of Reformers' in Ukraine

Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region who has recently been appointed head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, announced on Thursday a competitions for vacancies in his "team of reformers."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region who has recently been appointed head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, announced on Thursday a competitions for vacancies in his "team of reformers."

"You are welcomed by the team of Ukraine's National Council for Reforms. If you want to join our friendly, active and strong team of reformers, please fill in the following form," Saakashvili wrote on Facebook.

Mandatory requirements for candidates are fluency in English, five years of work experience and favorable recommendations from a previous job. To apply for jobs candidates should submit a short video.

The list of required specialists includes lawyers, PR specialists, copywriters, managers and accountants. Interviews with potential candidates will start on May 19.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms on May 7, sparking a row with Georgia who wants its ex-president on charges of abuse of office. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that his country would recall its ambassador for consultations, but would not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine. Kiev asserts that Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, and "no country in the world can give instructions" in connection with his appointment.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Facebook Lawyers Job David Odessa Kiev Georgia May From Jobs

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches V19 in Pakistan with Dual iView Disp ..

8 minutes ago

Paul Whelan's Family Expresses Hope New Resolution ..

42 seconds ago

Two Killed as Car Bomb Blast Hits COVID Response T ..

13 minutes ago

Russia See US Accusations Against China of Spreadi ..

13 minutes ago

French Gov't Slams Pharma Giant Sanofi For Priorit ..

13 minutes ago

Half of Liechtenstein Firms Unhappy With Business ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.