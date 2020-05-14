Saakashvili Announces Open Call for Joining His 'Team of Reformers' in Ukraine

Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region who has recently been appointed head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, announced on Thursday a competitions for vacancies in his "team of reformers."

"You are welcomed by the team of Ukraine's National Council for Reforms. If you want to join our friendly, active and strong team of reformers, please fill in the following form," Saakashvili wrote on Facebook.

Mandatory requirements for candidates are fluency in English, five years of work experience and favorable recommendations from a previous job. To apply for jobs candidates should submit a short video.

The list of required specialists includes lawyers, PR specialists, copywriters, managers and accountants. Interviews with potential candidates will start on May 19.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms on May 7, sparking a row with Georgia who wants its ex-president on charges of abuse of office. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that his country would recall its ambassador for consultations, but would not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine. Kiev asserts that Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, and "no country in the world can give instructions" in connection with his appointment.