KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, as the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, according to a decree published on his website on Thursday.

"To appoint Saakashvili Mikheil Nikolozovich as the head of the executive reform committee (upon consent)," the decree read.

Zelenskyy has also conveyed his "sincere congratulations" to Saakashvili on the new appointment, describing it as a "new, responsible challenge."

"I believe that he will be able to give impetus to the National Reform Council and help implement important changes in the country's life," the Ukrainian president said, as quoted by his press service.