UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saakashvili Appointed To Chair Executive Committee Of Ukraine's National Reform Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Saakashvili Appointed to Chair Executive Committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, as the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, according to a decree published on his website on Thursday.

"To appoint Saakashvili Mikheil Nikolozovich as the head of the executive reform committee (upon consent)," the decree read.

Zelenskyy has also conveyed his "sincere congratulations" to Saakashvili on the new appointment, describing it as a "new, responsible challenge."

"I believe that he will be able to give impetus to the National Reform Council and help implement important changes in the country's life," the Ukrainian president said, as quoted by his press service.

Related Topics

Ukraine Odessa

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

27 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.