Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Ossetia, Abkhazia With Lukashenko In London

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, on trial for abuse of office, said in court on Wednesday that he held secret meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in London to convince the latter not to recognize independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, on trial for abuse of office, said in court on Wednesday that he held secret meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in London to convince the latter not to recognize independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Earlier in the week, Lukashenko said in an interview that he does not rule out acknowledging the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"I did visit London four times and held secret meetings with Lukashenko. I am speaking about it for the first time, this was secret diplomacy. That the Belarusian president has still not recognized the territories is the result of those meetings," Saakashvili said.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the breakaway republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. To defend South Ossetians, many of whom held Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021. The former president was convicted in absentia for trying to cover up evidence about the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and for assaulting opposition lawmaker Valery Gelashvili. Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in jail in total. Apart from that, the ex-president is a defendant in cases concerning the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the Imedi Media Holding raid, and embezzlement. These cases are still being reviewed in the courts. Incumbent Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would serve the entire sentence, while the former president sees himself as a political prisoner.

