Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital - Lawyer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday decided to end hunger strike after appeals from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if he is transferred to a civilian hospital, according to his lawyer Nika Gvaramia.

"I decided to take into account the calls of the Strasbourg Court and Western partners and end the hunger strike ... As soon as I am transferred from this institution to the appropriate institution, I will immediately end the hunger strike," Saakashvili said in a message, which was read out by Gvaramia.