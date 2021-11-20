Saakashvili Delivered to Military Hospital in Gori - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been delivered with a mobile intensive care unit to a military hospital in the city of Gori, where he will rehabilitate from a hunger strike, the Pirveli broadcaster reported.

On Friday, Saakashvili's lawyer Nika Gvaramia said that the politician would be transferred to the hospital in Goti where he would end his hunger strike.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for seven weeks following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

Saakashvili collapsed in jail on Wednesday after his condition worsened. The Georgian Public Defender's office said on Friday the 53-year-old had been diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury that could cause him to fall into a coma or even die, if left untreated.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has refused to pardon the politician, who has the support of the United States. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Saakashvili would serve out his prison term. He faces up to six years in jail.