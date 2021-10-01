UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Detained In Georgia - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:54 PM

Saakashvili Detained in Georgia - Prime Minister

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday.

"The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been detained, he has been transferred to a penitentiary institution," the prime minister said.

According to the prime minister, "law enforcement officers carried out the arrest procedure at the highest level."

"Our law enforcement officers had preliminary information about his movement from Ukraine to Georgia," Garibashvili said.

He did not specify where Saakashvili had been detained.

