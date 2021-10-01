Saakashvili Did Not Leave Ukraine - Georgian Interior Ministry After Talks With Kiev

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili did not even cross the Ukrainian border, a spokesman for the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday after consulting with Kiev

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili did not even cross the Ukrainian border, a spokesman for the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday after consulting with Kiev.

"We held intense consultations with the Ukrainian side, and I can assure you that Saakashvili did not cross the Ukrainian state border.

I can also say for sure that he did not cross the Georgian state border," the spokesman said at a briefing.

As Saakashvili is on the wanted list, he will be detained immediately after getting into Georgia, the spokesman continued.