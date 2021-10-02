Saakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner - Ombudswoman

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili goes on a hunger strike after his arrest, he does not agree with the charges and considers himself a political prisoner, Georgian Ombudswoman Nino Lomjaria told reporters.

"He is going on a hunger strike because he does not agree with the charges and considers himself a political prisoner," she said after visiting Saakashvili in prison.

After being detained, Saakashvili demands to provide him with the Ukrainian consul, since he is a citizen of Ukraine, Lomjaria said.

"He did not want to discuss how he had arrived in Georgia," she said.