Saakashvili, His Team Planned To Assassinate Members Of Georgian Opposition - Garibashvili

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Saakashvili, His Team Planned to Assassinate Members of Georgian Opposition - Garibashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili and his team planned to hold protests in Tbilisi and kill several opposition leaders to later demand the government's resignation, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Sunday.

According to Garibashvili, Saakashvili planned to unexpectedly join a protest in Georgia's capital.

"Their plan was following: during the culmination and mobilization of about 10,000 people, they probably could have achieved this, the police would have had to detain Saakashvili and, possibly, use special equipment.

And at this time, one of the versions was considered the murder of several opposition leaders. This was one of their versions in order to de-legitimize our leadership, they would show how opposition leaders are being killed here. And then they would have demanded the resignation of the government and the appointment of early elections," Garibashvili told the Imedi broadcaster.

