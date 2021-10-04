UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Illegally Entered Georgia On September 29 - Prosecutor's Office

Saakashvili Illegally Entered Georgia on September 29 - Prosecutor's Office

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili illegally entered his native country on September 9, the prosecutor's office said on Monday, adding that two citizens drove the ex-leader to one of the villages in the western part of the country.

"After illegally crossing the border on September 29, 2021, two accused in their own car took him to his destination - to one of the villages in Samegrelo. After that, Mikheil Saakashvili left for Tbilisi and settled in the apartment of E.T. On October 1, 2021, convict Mikheil Saakashvili was detained at the specified address," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

