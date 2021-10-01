Saakashvili is in Prison in Tbilisi - Prison

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained in Georgia, was presumably transferred to a prison in Tbilisi, Georgian broadcaster Pirveli repored

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained in Georgia, was presumably transferred to a prison in Tbilisi, Georgian broadcaster Pirveli repored.

According to the broadcaster, Saakashvili's associates are expected to arrive at the prison building.

Maria Barabash, the executive director of Saakashvili's Ukraine-based organization Office for Simple Decisions and results, said that she did not believe in the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia, seeing it as a provocation for him to go online.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili promised that Saakashvili, along with his collection of neckties, would be comfortably imprisoned upon return to his homeland.

Earlier, Saakashvili circulated a video message in which he says that he is allegedly in Georgia's Batumi.

He announced that he would be in Tbilisi on October 2 and 3 and urged people to gather at Freedom Square in the city center. The Georgian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that Saakashvili had not crossed the state border of Ukraine and did not come to Georgia. Later, Imedi tv reported that Saakashvili had been in Ukraine's Truskavets for the last four days.

Saakashvili earlier announced his intention to return to his homeland by the October elections to local self-government bodies. He has been put on the domestic wanted list in Georgia and is being investigated in several criminal cases. Representatives of the Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that they will detain him as soon as he crosses the border. On the charges brought against the former president, he faces at least nine years in prison.