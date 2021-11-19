Saakashvili May Die Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike - Georgian Public Defender

Ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was visited by specialists in jail and diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury, risking him falling into a coma and dying, the Georgian Public Defender's Office said on Friday

"Due to the critical situation and the expected complications, the Public Defender and the group of experts once again call on the Minister of Justice/Special Penitentiary Service to immediately transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to a well-functioning and highly experienced multi-profile hospital due to a high probability of developing a more dangerous complication - epileptic status or coma caused by Wernicke encephalopathy, which may end fatally," the office said.

After going on a hunger strike on October 1, Saakashvili lost consciousness and collapsed on Wednesday. Opposition and independent medical officers insist on the immediate transfer of the politician from jail to a civilian hospital.

Protests are being held daily in Tbilisi demanding his release.

"Although the team of specialists/experts set up by the Public Defender's Office assessed the patient's condition as critical and made a prognosis of severe complications in the November 17 report, Mikheil Saakashvili developed one of the most serious complications - convulsions caused by Wernicke encephalopathy - as a result of the disregard for the recommendations," the office said.

According to the office, for a full assessment of injuries to Saakashvili's brain the MRI, MRV and EEG studies are required.

Saakashvili was detained and put to jail at the beginning of October as soon as he returned to Georgia. He was sentenced in absentia for six years in jail for abuse of power, misappropriation of budget, murder and beating.