UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili May Die Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike - Georgian Public Defender

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Saakashvili May Die Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike - Georgian Public Defender

Ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was visited by specialists in jail and diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury, risking him falling into a coma and dying, the Georgian Public Defender's Office said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was visited by specialists in jail and diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury, risking him falling into a coma and dying, the Georgian Public Defender's Office said on Friday.

"Due to the critical situation and the expected complications, the Public Defender and the group of experts once again call on the Minister of Justice/Special Penitentiary Service to immediately transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to a well-functioning and highly experienced multi-profile hospital due to a high probability of developing a more dangerous complication - epileptic status or coma caused by Wernicke encephalopathy, which may end fatally," the office said.

After going on a hunger strike on October 1, Saakashvili lost consciousness and collapsed on Wednesday. Opposition and independent medical officers insist on the immediate transfer of the politician from jail to a civilian hospital.

Protests are being held daily in Tbilisi demanding his release.

"Although the team of specialists/experts set up by the Public Defender's Office assessed the patient's condition as critical and made a prognosis of severe complications in the November 17 report, Mikheil Saakashvili developed one of the most serious complications - convulsions caused by Wernicke encephalopathy - as a result of the disregard for the recommendations," the office said.

According to the office, for a full assessment of injuries to Saakashvili's brain the MRI, MRV and EEG studies are required.

Saakashvili was detained and put to jail at the beginning of October as soon as he returned to Georgia. He was sentenced in absentia for six years in jail for abuse of power, misappropriation of budget, murder and beating.

Related Topics

Murder Budget Jail Tbilisi Georgia May October November From Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarusian Border Committee Says Briefed Poland Ab ..

Belarusian Border Committee Says Briefed Poland About Situation at Border

35 seconds ago
 Spain seeks Covid infected tourists who fled quara ..

Spain seeks Covid infected tourists who fled quarantine

37 seconds ago
 US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s: Pfi ..

US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s: Pfizer, Moderna

38 seconds ago
 Sindh LG Minister reviews resettlement of those a ..

Sindh LG Minister reviews resettlement of those affected due to cleaning of nul ..

40 seconds ago
 France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: mi ..

France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: minister

2 minutes ago
 South Africa sees 'deeply disturbing' crime increa ..

South Africa sees 'deeply disturbing' crime increase

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.