Saakashvili Moved To Prison Hospital In Tbilisi - Authorities

Saakashvili Moved to Prison Hospital in Tbilisi - Authorities

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on a hunger strike, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi on Monday, the penitentiary service confirmed

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on a hunger strike, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi on Monday, the penitentiary service confirmed.

"In order to avoid deterioration of his health and in connection with the increased danger, prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred from the 12th penitentiary to the medical institution for the accused and convicts No.

18. We will provide additional information to the public in time," the service said.

Saakashvili's doctors have called for his hospitalization. Earlier in the day, the media reported that the former president was aboard a helicopter and left the Rustavi prison. There was no information on where he was being transferred for about one hour.

