Saakashvili Not Allowed to Attend Hearing Due to Security Reasons - Penitentiary Service

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is not allowed to attend a court hearing on his case on Monday due to security reasons, the Georgian Penitentiary Service said.

"It should be noted that, according to the information received from the State Security Service, Saakashvili's appearance in the courtroom is fraught with risks related to his safety," the service said in a statement.