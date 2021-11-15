UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Not Allowed To Attend Hearing Due To Security Reasons - Penitentiary Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:45 PM

Saakashvili Not Allowed to Attend Hearing Due to Security Reasons - Penitentiary Service

Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is not allowed to attend a court hearing on his case on Monday due to security reasons, the Georgian Penitentiary Service said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is not allowed to attend a court hearing on his case on Monday due to security reasons, the Georgian Penitentiary Service said.

"It should be noted that, according to the information received from the State Security Service, Saakashvili's appearance in the courtroom is fraught with risks related to his safety," the service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing From Court

Recent Stories

ICC under fire for not naming Babar Azam as player ..

ICC under fire for not naming Babar Azam as player of the tournament

6 minutes ago
 Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thu ..

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

11 seconds ago
 Space Debris Passes ISS, May Threaten Station Agai ..

Space Debris Passes ISS, May Threaten Station Again

17 seconds ago
 POL prices will go up again, says Shaukat Tarin

POL prices will go up again, says Shaukat Tarin

25 minutes ago
 First S-400 Regiment to Be Delivered to India by Y ..

First S-400 Regiment to Be Delivered to India by Year-End - Russia's Arms Export ..

12 minutes ago
 JKNF denounces allotment of land to Indian troops ..

JKNF denounces allotment of land to Indian troops in IIOJK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.