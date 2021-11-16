Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Illegal Border Crossing Case - Judge

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has declined virtual participation in court proceedings in his illegal border crossing case, which is currently being considered by the Tbilisi City Court, judge Davit Kurtanidze said on Tuesday.

"A request was sent to the prison, which said that if the presence of the convict at the hearing was impossible, he could take part remotely. The prison responded with a refusal to bring Saakashvili to the court, while he refused remote participation," Kurtanidze said, as quoted by Georgian news agency Interpressnews.

On Monday, Saakashvili's lawyer Beka Basilaia confirmed that the former president would go on trial on Tuesday, 11 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

Saakashvili was arrested on October 1, immediately upon his return to Georgia. The Georgian prosecution has accused the 53-year-old of illegal entry to Georgia from Ukraine inside a trailer carrying dairy products.

The politician was convicted in absentia on several other charges, including corruption and ordering a police crackdown on a rally. Saakashvili considers himself a political prisoner and went on a hunger strike, which has lasted for more than a month.