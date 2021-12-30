UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili Relocated From Gori Hospital To Prison In Rustavi - Girlfriend

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 09:10 AM

Saakashvili Relocated From Gori Hospital to Prison in Rustavi - Girlfriend

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been relocated from a hospital in the city of Gori to a prison in the prison in the city of Rustavi, Ukrainian lawmaker Yelyzaveta Yasko, who is in a romantic relationship with him, said.

"Nobody knows in which condition he is now. He was relocated to a prison in Rustavi. There is no information anymore," Yasko wrote on her Facebook page.

The information was later confirmed by Saakashvili's official Facebook page.

His lawyer Nika Gvaramia told Georgian media that he was awaiting a meeting with Saakashvili.

Saakashvili was hospitalized after several weeks of hunger strike following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

Related Topics

Jail Facebook Rustavi Georgia Money October Media From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

56 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

9 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

9 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

9 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.