Saakashvili Says Before Detention That He Returned To Help People Of Georgia

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said before his detention that he had returned to help the people of Georgia and urged his compatriots not to be afraid

Earlier in the day, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili had been detained in Georgia.

Previously, Garibashvili promised that Saakashvili, along with his collection of ties, would be comfortably imprisoned upon returning to his homeland. According to Georgian tv channel Pirveli, Saakashvili was sent to the Rustavi prison near Tbilisi.

"I will most likely be detained in Tbilisi now. But I want to say, do not be afraid, go to the polls tomorrow. Cast your vote, and on the third day we will all celebrate the victory together. I came to help you, we had no other choice. I am not afraid of anything and I urge you not to be afraid," Saakashvili said in an address published on Facebook.

