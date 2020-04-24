Saakashvili Says Ukraine to Face 'Economic Storm,' Extraordinary Measures Needed

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who was recently invited to become Ukrainian deputy prime minister, on Friday warned that Kiev was about to face severe economic difficulties necessitating extraordinary measures from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who was recently invited to become Ukrainian deputy prime minister, on Friday warned that Kiev was about to face severe economic difficulties necessitating extraordinary measures from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Saakashvili confirmed that he was offered the office of deputy prime minister for reforms. He claims to be approaching the offer with responsibility, as the country is experiencing a very tumultuous period both in the economy and in general.

"Ukraine is entering a very strong economic storm, a veritable tsunami, a crisis. We will have to find quite extraordinary steps in order to not just save the Ukrainian economy, but weaken the blow on each and every Ukrainian family to the uttermost and save the state, in essence. That is, we need to adopt extraordinary measures within the agenda [implemented] by President Zelenskyy, for which he received the mandate a year ago, [and also] to speed up those reforms that he has initiated together with his team," Saakashvili told reporters before a meeting with Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

He also mentioned that Zelenskyy had instructed him to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund.

"The president has tasked me with negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, [and other] international financial organizations," he said, adding that he has accepted the offer.

In 2013, Saakashvili left his native country of Georgia, where he is facing several criminal charges. In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and made the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017.

On May 28, 2019, Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.