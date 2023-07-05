Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months Ago

Jailed ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Justice Ministry had requested his extradition from Georgia to Ukraine four months ago

"For them (Georgian authorities) lying is like breathing. Yesterday they said that Ukraine did not request me transferred. Ukrainian Ministry of Justice demanded to initiate the extradition procedure four months ago and the Ukrainian consul sent me this document immediately," Saakashvili wrote on social media.

On Monday, after a long pause, Saakashvili participated in a session of the Tbilisi City Court via video conference.

During the session on the case of a rally dispersal in 2007, the former president demonstrated his thin body and called on the Georgian authorities to apologize to him for bringing him to such a state.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and express a decisive protest over the situation with Saakashvili, offering the diplomat 48 hours to leave the country for consultations with Tbilisi.