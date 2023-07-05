Open Menu

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months Ago

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months Ago

Jailed ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Justice Ministry had requested his extradition from Georgia to Ukraine four months ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Jailed ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Justice Ministry had requested his extradition from Georgia to Ukraine four months ago.

"For them (Georgian authorities) lying is like breathing. Yesterday they said that Ukraine did not request me transferred. Ukrainian Ministry of Justice demanded to initiate the extradition procedure four months ago and the Ukrainian consul sent me this document immediately," Saakashvili wrote on social media.

On Monday, after a long pause, Saakashvili participated in a session of the Tbilisi City Court via video conference.

During the session on the case of a rally dispersal in 2007, the former president demonstrated his thin body and called on the Georgian authorities to apologize to him for bringing him to such a state.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and express a decisive protest over the situation with Saakashvili, offering the diplomat 48 hours to leave the country for consultations with Tbilisi.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Social Media Tbilisi Georgia From Court

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

7 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

7 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

11 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

11 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

11 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

11 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

11 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

8 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

8 minutes ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom in suicide blast ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom in suicide blast in North Waziristan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World