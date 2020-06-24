UrduPoint.com
Saakashvili Says Went To Nightclubs With Trump As President Of Georgia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:01 AM

Saakashvili Says Went to Nightclubs With Trump as President of Georgia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now spearheading reforms in Ukraine, said on Tuesday in an online interview that during his presidency, he received many guests, including incumbent US President Donald Trump, with whom he went to nightclubs and "jumped in fountains."

In the interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, Saakashvili recalled that a lot of US politicians, including ex-State Secretary Hillary Clinton and late US senator John McCain, had visited Georgia multiple times.

"I always received all the guests, drove them around and we ran about observation wheels. Many people liked to visit ” Hillary, Trump, John McCain visited [Georgia] about 10 times. Trump visited [Georgia]. We walked together and I took him for a ride in my electric car until seven o'clock in the morning. We visited two nightclubs and jumped in fountains," Saakashvili said.

The politician also recalled that late Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky once came to him at night and asked him to organize a wedding for him and some girl.

The wedding took place the same night but the girl ran away.

Saakashvili served as the president of Georgia from 2004-2013. In 2013, he fled the country after facing criminal charges following a change in government.

In 2015, Saakashvili was given Ukrainian citizenship and appointed as the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017. On May 28, 2019, incumbent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.

In early May, Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms. Earlier in June, Zelenskyy said that he offered Saakashvili to become his adviser but the latter declined the offer, saying that it "is not his level."

