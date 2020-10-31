Saakashvili Says Withdraws Candidacy for Post of Georgian Prime Minister

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who recently announced his plans to return home and serve his country, said on Saturday that he was not seeking to hold the post of Georgian prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who recently announced his plans to return home and serve his country, said on Saturday that he was not seeking to hold the post of Georgian prime minister.

In September, Georgia's United National Movement leader Grigol Vashadze said that the opposition party and opposition movement Strength is in Unity would nominate Saakashvili for the post of prime minister if they were victorious in the parliamentary election.

Saakashvili welcomed this decision and said he was ready to take the position for two years at most.

"I am not interested in any position, including the position of prime minister of Georgia. But in the coming days I will announce where I am going to be physically," Saakashvili said as aired by Mtavari Arxi broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, exit polls showed that Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream would likely to achieve victory in Sunday's parliamentary election.