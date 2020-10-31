UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saakashvili Says Withdraws Candidacy For Post Of Georgian Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:07 PM

Saakashvili Says Withdraws Candidacy for Post of Georgian Prime Minister

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who recently announced his plans to return home and serve his country, said on Saturday that he was not seeking to hold the post of Georgian prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who recently announced his plans to return home and serve his country, said on Saturday that he was not seeking to hold the post of Georgian prime minister.

In September, Georgia's United National Movement leader Grigol Vashadze said that the opposition party and opposition movement Strength is in Unity would nominate Saakashvili for the post of prime minister if they were victorious in the parliamentary election.

Saakashvili welcomed this decision and said he was ready to take the position for two years at most.

"I am not interested in any position, including the position of prime minister of Georgia. But in the coming days I will announce where I am going to be physically," Saakashvili said as aired by Mtavari Arxi broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, exit polls showed that Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream would likely to achieve victory in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Georgia September Sunday Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Court issues show cause to IG Prisons, others over ..

3 minutes ago

Austria brings in second virus shutdown, curfew

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police stymie plot to sell 40 kg of drugs in ..

11 minutes ago

21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia: o ..

3 minutes ago

Reforms package being hammered out to resolve long ..

23 minutes ago

Yasmin expresses concern over increasing cases of ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.