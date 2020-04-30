UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saakashvili To Assume Another Duty, Not Become Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:17 PM

Saakashvili to Assume Another Duty, Not Become Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister - Lawmaker

Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, who had expected to become the Ukrainian deputy prime minister for reforms, will assume another office, and this issue has already been resolved with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leader of the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, who had expected to become the Ukrainian deputy prime minister for reforms, will assume another office, and this issue has already been resolved with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leader of the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said on Thursday.

Earlier in April, Saakashvili confirmed that he had been offered the office of deputy prime minister for reforms by Zelenskyy. The position prescribes holding negotiations with international creditors and financial organizations. The Ukrainian parliament was set to vote on his appointment, but not many lawmakers were in favor of the ex-Georgian president's candidacy.

"Over the past few days, Saakashvili has been engaged in lengthy negotiations with the president, and they have found another format for work.

This is a new position, I can't reveal it for you since this is the initiative of the president. Let it remain an intrigue," Arakhamia told reporters, as aired by 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

He refused to specify where exactly Saakashvili would work, noting that this could be announced later on Thursday.

In 2013, Saakashvili left Georgia, where he is facing several criminal charges. In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and made the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017. On May 28, 2019, Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Parliament Vote David Odessa Georgia April May Citizenship Criminals 2017 2016 2015 2019

Recent Stories

US Charges Former Honduras National Police Chief W ..

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Unveils $2.9Mln Fund to Support Arts ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Complicates Settlement in Ukraine, But Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

49 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Conducts 28 Strikes in Iraq, Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Action against butchers, fruit, vegetable sellers ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.