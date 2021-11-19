UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili To Be Sent To Military Hospital In Gori, To End Hunger Strike - Lawyer

Saakashvili to Be Sent to Military Hospital in Gori, to End Hunger Strike - Lawyer

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will be transferred from prison to the Gori military hospital on Friday, where he will end his hunger strike, which he began on October 1, the politician's lawyer, Nika Gvaramia, told reporters

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will be transferred from prison to the Gori military hospital on Friday, where he will end his hunger strike, which he began on October 1, the politician's lawyer, Nika Gvaramia, told reporters.

"Saakashvili will be transferred to the Gori military hospital today, I will not say the exact time, it will be late. As soon as he gets to the hospital, he will stop his hunger strike," the lawyer said.

