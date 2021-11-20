Saakashvili to Be Sent to Military Hospital in Gori, to End Hunger Strike - Lawyer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will be transferred from a prison to the Gori military hospital on Friday, where he will end his hunger strike, which he began on October 1, the politician's lawyer, Nika Gvaramia, told reporters.

"Saakashvili will be transferred to the Gori military hospital today. I will not say the exact time, it will be late. As soon as he gets to the hospital, he will stop his hunger strike," the lawyer said.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for seven weeks following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.

Saakashvili collapsed in jail on Wednesday after his condition worsened. The Georgian Public Defender's office said on Friday the 53-year-old had been diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury that could cause him to fall into a coma or even die, if left untreated.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has refused to pardon the politician, who has the support of the United States. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Saakashvili would serve out his prison term. He faces up to six years in jail.