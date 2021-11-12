Saakashvili to Return to Rustavi Prison After Hunger Strike - Georgian Justice Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, if the hunger strike ends, will be returned from the prison hospital back to the Rustavi prison, where he was serving his sentence, the Georgian Justice Ministry said.

Earlier, Saakashvili said in a written appeal that he had decided to take into account the recommendation of the Strasbourg Court and Western partners and end the hunger strike, but on condition that he was transferred from the Gldani prison hospital to a civilian clinic.

"Why should he be transferred to any other clinic? If he stops his hunger strike, that is very good, and we welcome it, as we will be glad if his health condition is stable.

In this case, when appropriate conditions are created, he will be returned to the Rustavi prison, where he had previously served his sentence," Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said on the air of the Rustavi 2 broadcaster.

Saakashvili went on a hunger strike on October 1. Due to his health condition, he was transferred from the Rustavi prison to the Gldani prison hospital. Opposition and their supporters hold daily protests in Tbilisi demanding Saakashvili's transfer to a civilian clinic. At the same time, they promise that if the politician is hospitalized in the capital's clinic, they will not hold protests in the adjacent territory.