Saakashvili to Soon Be Charged With Illegally Crossing Georgian Border - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will be charged with illegally crossing the border of his native country in the coming hours, Georgian broadcaster Imedi reported on Saturday.

Saakashvili was arrested in Tbilisi on Friday and is currently being held at a detention facility in the city of Rustavi.

According to the news outlet, law enforcement officers are still present at the site of Saakashvili's arrest. The investigation is ongoing.