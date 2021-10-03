TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Georgia's law enforcement authorities still have no idea how former President Mikheil Saakashvili managed to enter the country, one of his lawyers, Dimitri Sadzaglishvili, said on Sunday.

"According to the documents that were given to us, the law enforcement authorities do not know how Saakashvili arrived in Georgia," Sadzaglishvili told journalists.

Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia who fled the Caucasus country in 2013, was detained on Friday after returning to Georgia ahead of Saturday's municipal polls.