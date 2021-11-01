UrduPoint.com

Saakashvili's US Lawyer To Visit Georgia - Defense Team

The American lawyer of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will make the trip to Tbilisi, one of the politician's other attorneys, Beka Basilai, said on Monday

"A visit by Saakashvili's US lawyer to Georgia is planned, and I hope that this time the leadership will not embarrass itself and will allow international lawyers to fully participate in the work (of the defense team)," Basilai told reporters.

He did not specify the name of the lawyer.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike in jail for 32 days.

Earlier in October, the politician's Ukrainian lawyer, Evgen Grushovets, said that upon arrival at the Tbilisi airport, he was not allowed in the country and was sent back to Kiev without a passport.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to his home country. In Georgia, he was convicted in absentia of murder, punishable by three years in prison, and assault, punishable by six years, among other charges. The 53-year-old has rejected all charges as politically motivated.

