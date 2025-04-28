Sabah Karim's "Home #itscomplicated" Launched At Pakistan Embassy In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 01:51 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted the launch of Sabah Karim Khan's book titled “Home #itscomplicated” which features a collection of essays by famous Pakistani writers, thinkers, doctors, filmmakers, journalists and achievers.
Several literary personalities, diplomats and prominent members of Pakistani community participated in the event.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was also in attendance.
The panelists included Zain Saeed, Amber Zaffar Khan and Saba Karim Khan while Khurram Koraishy moderated the event.
The book is a collection of essays by famous Pakistani writers, thinkers, doctors, filmmakers, journalists and achievers including Khalid Anam, Omar Shahid Hamid, Awais Khan, Ali Khan, Muhammad Ali Bandial and others, and was edited by Sabah Karim Khan.
The panel discussions highlighted various aspects of the book. The panelists underscored that various Pakistani writers especially those living abroad have strong feelings and deep affection for Pakistan.
The book expresses that Pakistan-home to over 240 million people, 70-80 languages and fascinating natural diversity cannot be reduced to a breaking news ticker or news headline.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid rich tribute to the panelists for their contributions in compiling a worth-reading book.
He said that the book opens a window to the backstage, where one can discover stories of love, attachments and courage.
He lauded the efforts of the Pakistani writers and motivated the community members to upsurge their attachment, affection and sense of belonging to Pakistan.
The ambassador encouraged Pakistani writers and publishers to participate in various books exhibitions in the UAE including the ongoing Abu Dhabi Book Festival to promote soft image of Pakistan through art and literature.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
More Stories From World
-
Nuclear submarine deal lurks below surface of Australian election1 hour ago
-
World Stadiums and Arenas Summit Kicks off in Riyadh2 hours ago
-
3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station2 hours ago
-
China leads world with over 1.57 million AI patents2 hours ago
-
China releases white paper on Covid-19 prevention, control and origins tracing2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to UN secretary general2 hours ago
-
Australian triple-murder suspect allegedly cooked 'special' mushroom meal2 hours ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami2 hours ago
-
Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter2 hours ago
-
China's manufacturing shrinks in April as trade war bites2 hours ago
-
China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips over May Day holiday2 hours ago