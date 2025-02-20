Sabalenka 'all over the place' in Dubai exit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Aryna Sabalenka blamed a lack of hunger for her last-16 exit in Dubai at the hands of world number 38 Clara Tauson on Wednesday, insisting she was kind of all over the place".

The world number one has won just one of the three matches she contested during this middle East swing, losing her opener in Doha last week and falling to Tauson 6-3, 6-2 in her second match in Dubai.

After a strong start to the 2025 season, winning the title in Brisbane and reaching a third consecutive Australian Open final, Sabalenka has lost her momentum with three losses from her last four matches.

"I believe that I'm not that hungry on court," said Sabalenka following her 82-minute loss to Tauson.

"I'm kind of all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent on the court. The decisions I'm making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally, I'm not at my best."

Sabalenka revealed she has been struggling with a cold for the past few days but said she's on her way to recovery.

The Belarusian hasn't made it past the quarter-finals in any of her nine appearances in Dubai and her last success in Doha came in 2020, when she won the title.

"I'd say that for the last couple of years, I'm not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation," said the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"Every time I don't feel well playing here. Even health-wise I'm struggling. Australia always takes a lot of energy out of me.

"I believe we just need to think with the team for the future how we can improve or get better in the preparation for the Middle East."

Tauson had a late-night finish in her previous match, needing two hours and 41 minutes to defeat Elina Svitolina at the end of a long, rainy day in Dubai on Tuesday.

- 'Crazy 24 hours' -

The 22-year-old Dane posted the first top-five win of her career against Sabalenka, and just her second over a top-10 opponent to set up a quarter-final clash with Linda Noskova, who upset world number five Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (10/8).

"I've had some crazy 24 hours after yesterday. I think I slept maybe five hours last night. We went to sleep at 3:30am and I didn't know what shape I was going to come out here in. But a pretty good one it seems," said Tauson, who avenged her defeat to Sabalenka from last month's Australian Open.

"Last time I had my chances too but I didn't take them and today I was really free in my mind.

"I knew she had to beat me, I'm the underdog all the way. So I was really enjoying my time out here on court and I'm just looking forward to the next one now."

On a tough day for seeded players in the emirate, number four Jasmine Paolini and number seven Zheng Qinwen, both joined Sabalenka and Pegula on the list of casualties.

Third-seeded Coco Gauff had lost on the previous day to McCartney Kessler.

Paolini saw her Dubai title defence come to a halt with a 6-4, 6-0 loss to American wildcard Sofia Kenin, while Zheng suffered through cramps in her 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to American Peyton Stearns.

"The weather is pretty hot, then plus yesterday was a long day waiting and everything," said Olympic champion Zheng, whose second round against Stearns was postponed from Tuesday due to the rain.

"First of all, I start to cramp with my fingers. My two fingers stuck together, which is terrible before serving. Then after I start to get cramps in both calves, which I never have before. It was a bit strange."

World number two Iga Swiatek is the only top-five seed still standing in Dubai and the Pole punched her ticket to the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-0 result against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.