Sabalenka Banks On Emotional Edge Over Zheng In Australian Open Final
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday's Australian Open final, but the fast-rising Chinese star believes destiny is on her side.
The world number two is favourite to claim a second major crown on Rod Laver Arena against a player getting her first taste of such a momentous occasion and who reached the last two without meeting a seed.
"I would say emotionally I'll be very ready to fight, not going crazy," said the Belarusian, who is bidding to become the first woman since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to mount a successful title defence at Melbourne Park.
"When you play your first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you're like third time in the finals, you're like, 'OK, it's a final, it's OK'.
"It's just another match, and you're able to separate yourself from that thing.
Just focus on your game."
Sabalenka, 25, beat Elena Rybakina in Melbourne last year for her maiden Grand Slam crown.
She followed up by making the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon before losing to Coco Gauff in the final of the US Open.
While 12th seed Zheng cannot compete in the experience stakes, the 21-year-old has been on a rapid rise to stardom and has shown she has the temperament and game to handle pressure situations.
Ranked just 143 heading into the 2021 season, she rose to number 28 a year later and will enter the world's top 10 for the first time next week on the back of her Australian exploits.
Zheng is the first Chinese finalist in Melbourne since Li Na won the title in 2014, and only the second after her idol to get so far at any major.
