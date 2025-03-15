Sabalenka Crushes Keys To Reach Indian Wells Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells WTA 1000 final on Friday, avenging her loss to the fifth-ranked American in the Australian Open final.
Sabalenka needed just 51 minutes to set up a title clash with Russian teen Mirra Andreeva, who beat defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3.
The Belarusian admitted she was out for revenge after Keys denied her a third straight Australian Open crown and she was dialed in from the first ball, roaring through the first set in 23 minutes.
Keys was riding a 16-match winning streak that included a victory in Adelaide before her maiden major in Melbourne, but the fifth-ranked American couldn't get a foot in the door.
Sabalenka was untroubled by the cold, swirling wind on Stadium Court, winning the first 11 games before the mis-firing Keys held serve for 5-1 in the second.
The American lifted her arms toward her box, where her husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo was trying to offer support, but minutes later Sabalenka had sealed the win.
Sabalenka is in the Indian Wells final for the second time. She was runner-up to Elena Rybakina in 2023.
