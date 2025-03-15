Open Menu

Sabalenka Crushes Keys To Reach Indian Wells Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Sabalenka crushes Keys to reach Indian Wells final

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells WTA 1000 final on Friday, avenging her loss to the fifth-ranked American in the Australian Open final.

Sabalenka needed just 51 minutes to set up a title clash with Russian teen Mirra Andreeva, who beat defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3.

The Belarusian admitted she was out for revenge after Keys denied her a third straight Australian Open crown and she was dialed in from the first ball, roaring through the first set in 23 minutes.

Keys was riding a 16-match winning streak that included a victory in Adelaide before her maiden major in Melbourne, but the fifth-ranked American couldn't get a foot in the door.

Sabalenka was untroubled by the cold, swirling wind on Stadium Court, winning the first 11 games before the mis-firing Keys held serve for 5-1 in the second.

The American lifted her arms toward her box, where her husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo was trying to offer support, but minutes later Sabalenka had sealed the win.

Sabalenka is in the Indian Wells final for the second time. She was runner-up to Elena Rybakina in 2023.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

7 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

10 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

10 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

10 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World