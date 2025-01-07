Open Menu

Sabalenka Eyes Australian Open Hat-trick But Swiatek, Gauff Lurk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka is gunning for a third consecutive Australian Open crown but will face a stiff challenge from Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

Sabalenka won the Brisbane International on Sunday but the headline was in Sydney where a red-hot Gauff beat Swiatek in the United Cup final in a statement victory.

The 20-year-old American Gauff bounced back impressively from parting with coach Brad Gilbert to win the WTA 1000 in Beijing and the WTA Tour Finals to end 2024.

The world number three again looked in prime form as she inspired the US to victory over Poland in the mixed-teams event and confidence is high heading into Melbourne.

"Honestly, before every Grand Slam I have the belief that I can win," said Gauff, who triumphed at the 2023 US Open for her only major title so far.

"And especially after the US Open, I proved that I could do it.

I definitely have belief that I can win."

The United Cup was Swiatek's first event since it was revealed she had served a one-month doping suspension.

The world number two began her 2025 campaign with four straight singles wins until coming up against Gauff, where she went down 6-4, 6-4 a week before the start of the Australian Open.

Swiatek is a five-time major champion but she has never shone at Melbourne Park, only progressing beyond the fourth round in 2022, when she was upset by Danielle Collins in the semi-finals.

The Pole also appears to be carrying a niggling left thigh injury that needed strapping during the week, but she brushed off any fears after the United Cup final.

"I was just tired," the 23-year-old said. "You know, the volume at the beginning of the tournament especially has been pretty big. But honestly, it's all good."

