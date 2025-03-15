Open Menu

Sabalenka Makes Indian Wells Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Sabalenka makes Indian Wells final

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Belarus’ world number one Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Indian Wells final for the second time, BelTA has learned.

In the semifinal the Belarusian cruised past World No.5 Madison Keys of the United States, 6-0, 6-1, in 50 minutes.

On the way to the final, Aryna Sabalenka took down world number 48 McCartney Kessler of the USA, 7-6(7-4), 6-3, and put in a clean performance to cruise past Italy's World No.62 Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-2, defeated world number 83 Sonay Kartal of the UK, 6-1, 6-2 and World No.25 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

The Belarusian will face World No.11 Mirra Andreeva of Russia who toppled defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland (World No.2) in the second semifinal, 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 6-3.

Recent Stories

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

44 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

31 minutes ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World