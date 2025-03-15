Sabalenka Makes Indian Wells Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Belarus’ world number one Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Indian Wells final for the second time, BelTA has learned.
In the semifinal the Belarusian cruised past World No.5 Madison Keys of the United States, 6-0, 6-1, in 50 minutes.
On the way to the final, Aryna Sabalenka took down world number 48 McCartney Kessler of the USA, 7-6(7-4), 6-3, and put in a clean performance to cruise past Italy's World No.62 Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-2, defeated world number 83 Sonay Kartal of the UK, 6-1, 6-2 and World No.25 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
The Belarusian will face World No.11 Mirra Andreeva of Russia who toppled defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland (World No.2) in the second semifinal, 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 6-3.
Recent Stories
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
More Stories From World
-
Feature: Keeping China's centuries-old paper-making craft alive6 minutes ago
-
Shanghai's first wholly foreign-owned hospital granted license6 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka makes Indian Wells final6 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 27 injured in bridge construction accident in Thailand26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts massive Iftar in Indonesia26 minutes ago
-
Jewish protesters occupy Trump Tower over detention of pro-Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil36 minutes ago
-
Norris edges Piastri for pole as McLaren lock out Melbourne front row45 minutes ago
-
Russia says downed 126 Ukrainian drones46 minutes ago
-
Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 20261 hour ago
-
Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 20262 hours ago
-
Cleveland cruise to record 16th straight win, Boston clinch2 hours ago
-
Norris edges Piastri for pole as McLaren lock out Melbourne front row3 hours ago