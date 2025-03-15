Sabalenka makes Indian Wells final

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Belarus’ world number one Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Indian Wells final for the second time, BelTA has learned.

In the semifinal the Belarusian cruised past World No.5 Madison Keys of the United States, 6-0, 6-1, in 50 minutes.

On the way to the final, Aryna Sabalenka took down world number 48 McCartney Kessler of the USA, 7-6(7-4), 6-3, and put in a clean performance to cruise past Italy's World No.62 Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-2, defeated world number 83 Sonay Kartal of the UK, 6-1, 6-2 and World No.25 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

The Belarusian will face World No.11 Mirra Andreeva of Russia who toppled defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland (World No.2) in the second semifinal, 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 6-3.