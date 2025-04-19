Sabalenka Reaches Stuttgart Semis As Ostapenko Extends Swiatek Mastery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the Stuttgart Open semi-finals on Saturday while two-time champion Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko for the sixth time in as many meetings.
Sabalenka reached the last eight without striking a ball following a bye and walkover, and took time to find her rhythm against Elise Mertens before wrapping up a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
Mertens broke for a 4-3 lead in the opening set but Sabalenka hit back right away and reeled off nine of the final 10 games to power into a semi-final showdown with Coco Gauff or Jasmine Paolini.
A beaten finalist three times in a row from 2021 to 2023, Sabalenka has never won in Stuttgart.
However, the Belarusian won't have to contend with Swiatek -- who beat her in the last two of those finals -- after the second-ranked Pole suffered another defeat by the unpredictable Ostapenko.
Ostapenko, ranked 24 in the world, won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a clash of past and present French Open champions.
Swiatek has now lost all six matches against the Latvian, with Saturday's defeat the first on clay.
Swiatek came into the match with an 11-1 record on the Stuttgart clay.
But Ostapenko won the first four games and broke Swiatek's serve three times to win the opening set.
Swiatek fought back to send the match to a deciding set, but Ostapenko regained control, winning 12 of the opening 15 points on the way to victory.
Ostapenko will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semi-finals on Sunday, with the final on Monday.
Alexandrova continued her underdog run by dumping out third seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.
Pegula reached the final at the Miami Open in March and won the Charleston Open earlier in April but did not have an answer against her 22nd-ranked opponent, who knocked out Mirra Andreeva in the last 16.
After failing to win a game in the first set, Pegula saved three match points at 5-2 down in the second. She fought off two more at 5-4 but could not hold on.
Alexandrova's five WTA top-10 wins are the equal most in 2025 with Andreeva and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From World
-
Sabalenka reaches Stuttgart semis as Ostapenko extends Swiatek mastery4 minutes ago
-
Man City boost top five bid, Southampton snatch late leveller4 minutes ago
-
Liga leaders Barca make stunning comeback to beat Celta Vigo4 minutes ago
-
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player34 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table34 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update43 minutes ago
-
Vance talks migration with pope's right-hand man at Vatican43 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table43 minutes ago
-
Zverev sets up birthday bash with Shelton in Munich43 minutes ago
-
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player43 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update44 minutes ago
-
Man City close in on Champions League with Everton late show44 minutes ago