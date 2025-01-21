Sabalenka Survives To Set Up Melbourne Semi With 'emotional' Badosa
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka suffered a scare before reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday and a date with Coco Gauff's conqueror Paula Badosa.
Later, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in a quarter-final duel for the ages in Melbourne, with world number two Alexander Zverev awaiting the winner.
Top seed Sabalenka is attempting to win the Australian Open for a third time in a row, something last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis.
The Belarusian kept that dream alive but had to battle for it in beating Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
At 33, Pavlyuchenkova had been enjoying a late-career renaissance and was the oldest remaining woman in the draw.
In the last four Sabalenka plays Badosa, who stunned world number three Gauff 7-5, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in the first match of the day.
It saw the Spaniard Badosa reach her first Slam semi-final at the age of 27.
"I'm a bit emotional," said Badosa. "I'm a very emotional person. I wanted to play my best game. I think I did it.
"I'm super proud of the level I gave today."
It capped a remarkable comeback for the 11th seed, who was ranked outside the top 100 a year ago after a stress fracture in her back.
"I mean, a year ago, I was here with my back that I didn't know if I had to retire from this sport, and now I'm here playing against the best in the world," said Badosa.
Third-seeded American Gauff had been unbeaten in nine matches this season, but she more than met her match in the Spaniard.
The 20-year-old former US Open champion was put under pressure immediately in the first set by the aggressive Badosa, which set the tone.
Gauff described herself as "disappointed but not completely crushed".
