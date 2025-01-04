Open Menu

Sabalenka Sweeps Into Brisbane Final, Defending Champ Dimitrov Retires Hurt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sabalenka sweeps into Brisbane final, defending champ Dimitrov retires hurt

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva to storm into the final of the Brisbane International on Saturday, as men's defending champion Grigor Dimitrov retired with soreness.

Sabalenka broke Andreeva once in the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in an ominous display just over a week before she launches her Australian Open defence.

Sabalenka, runner-up in Brisbane in 2024, has won the last two Australian Opens and the way she absorbed the pressure from Andreeva in the first set, then turned the screws in the second, showed why she is considered a strong chance to make it three in a row this year.

"I definitely think that I have improved a lot mentally, physically and skills as well," the Belarusian said.

"I think every year I'm getting a little bit better."

Sabalenka now plays Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova, who continued her fairytale week when she beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3.

In the men's draw, Dimitrov retired from his semi-final with a painful hip.

Unseeded Czech player Jiri Lehecka was leading 6-4, 4-4 when the Bulgarian left the court with the physiotherapist for a medical timeout.

Dimitrov, ranked 10 in the world, returned but played one point before retiring.

Lehecka will play giant American Reilly Opelka, who has one of the biggest serves in the game.

It will be the 23-year-old Lehecka's fourth final on the ATP Tour and he will be aiming to add the Brisbane title to his Adelaide win last January.

"I will need to be focused 100 percent all the time," Lehecka said about facing Opelka's huge serve in the final.

"I will need to focus on every point, every chance, because the chance can be gone in a very small moment."

Opelka, who was ranked 17 in the world before being forced out of the game for almost two years with wrist and hip injuries, managed to outserve rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

He broke the Frenchman in the first set then was able to take the tiebreak to win 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

"It's great to be in another final -- I didn't think I'd be playing in one at all," Opelka said.

"But once I was out of pain I had confidence that I could make it back."

Related Topics

Storm World Ukraine Russia Adelaide Brisbane January Australian Open All From Court

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

17 minutes ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

28 minutes ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

54 minutes ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

1 hour ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

1 hour ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

1 hour ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

2 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

5 hours ago

More Stories From World