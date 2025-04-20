Sabalenka To Face Ostapenko In Stuttgart Final
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) World number one Aryna Sabalenka will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Stuttgart Open WTA event on Monday after beating Jasmine Paolini in straight sets on Sunday.
The top seed did not drop a set in the 7-5, 6-4 victory, but was forced to fight against the Italian as she reached the final at Stuttgart for the fourth time.
After winning the first set, Sabalenka found herself three games down in the second, but dragged herself back to 3-3.
She only dropped one more game in the set as she overcame Paolini, ranked sixth in the world and seeded fifth in Stuttgart, to reach the final.
Sabalenka will be hoping to finally break through in Stuttgart, where she lost three consecutive finals between 2021 and 2023.
The Belarusian can take inspiration that Swiatek, who twice beat her in the final, has already been sent packing from the tournament.
The 26-year-old, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will take on Ostapenko after the latter cruised through her semi-final against Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets earlier on Sunday.
World number 24 Ostapenko won 6-4, 6-4 to make her first final since she won the French Open in 2017.
"I always knew my game was there", Ostapenko said after making the 24th final of her career.
"I always believed in myself and that's the most important thing. I believe I can beat everyone".
Ostapenko made the semi-finals after an impressive, three-set win over world number two Iga Swiatek, who boasted an 11-1 record on the Stuttgart clay before her elimination on Saturday.
Now considered more of a doubles specialist, this is Ostapenko's second singles final of the season after the Qatar Open in February, where she lost to American Amanda Anisimova.
The defeat means Alexandrova's underdog run in Stuttgart came to an end. The Russian, ranked 22nd in the world, arrived in the semis after beating American world number three Jessica Pegula and rising teenage star Mirra Andreeva, both in straight sets.
Ostapenko's win means she now holds a 6-5 record in 11 career meetings with Alexandrova.
